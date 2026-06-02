Thai destinations earn global tourism recognition

Thailand’s tourism sector is continuing to gain global momentum, with several destinations across the country earning top rankings and international recognition in 2025-2026.

Despite continued volatility in the global economy and international affairs, Thailand’s overall tourism industry remains strong, supported by proactive government policies aimed at driving the sector forward.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Persvivatana said Thailand’s tourist destinations had received rankings and honours from several global platforms, reinforcing confidence in the country as a key destination for travellers worldwide.

She said the recognition reflected Thailand’s success in raising its tourism industry towards higher standards built around quality, sustainability and world-class travel experiences.