Thai destinations earn global tourism recognition

TUESDAY, JUNE 02, 2026
Thai destinations earn global tourism recognition

Thailand highlights top global tourism rankings in 2025-2026, from Koh Kradan and Koh Lanta to Bangkok, Phuket and Chiang Mai

Thailand’s tourism sector is continuing to gain global momentum, with several destinations across the country earning top rankings and international recognition in 2025-2026.

Despite continued volatility in the global economy and international affairs, Thailand’s overall tourism industry remains strong, supported by proactive government policies aimed at driving the sector forward.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Persvivatana said Thailand’s tourist destinations had received rankings and honours from several global platforms, reinforcing confidence in the country as a key destination for travellers worldwide.

She said the recognition reflected Thailand’s success in raising its tourism industry towards higher standards built around quality, sustainability and world-class travel experiences.

The highlighted Thai destinations recognised internationally in 2025-2026 include:

  • Koh Kradan, Trang — recognised as one of the world’s best beaches.
  • Koh Lanta Islands, Krabi — winner of the Green Destinations Story Awards 2026 in the Nature & Scenery category at ITB Berlin in Germany.
  • Doi Phu Kha National Park, Nan — recognised for sustainable tourism, with strengths in natural-resource conservation alongside local community lifestyles.
  • Takua Pa Old Town, Phang Nga — recognised for sustainable tourism, particularly for combining conservation with community ways of life.
  • Chiang Khan, Loei — recognised as a community-based tourism destination, standing out for environmental protection and local participation.
  • Uthai Thani province — recognised as a community-based tourism destination with strengths in environmental care and the involvement of local people.

Beyond natural attractions and community-based tourism, Thailand’s major destinations continue to appeal strongly to international travellers.

  • Bangkok has been ranked by Forbes Travel Guide as one of the world’s leading luxury destinations.
  • Phuket, Koh Samui and Chiang Mai remain popular among quality tourists and digital nomads, or remote workers from around the world.

The government is also pushing ahead with efforts to promote “Chiang Mai, capital of Lanna” for World Heritage registration, aiming to build long-term tourism value and further strengthen the country’s tourism potential.

“The awards and recognition from global platforms reflect that Thailand’s tourism industry continues to have world-class potential and quality.

The government’s tourism measures can respond to travellers of all groups and all seasons, while continuing to attract a growing number of modern quality travellers,” Lalida said.

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