Thai destinations earn global tourism recognition

Thailand’s tourism sector is continuing to gain global momentum, with several destinations across the country earning top rankings and international recognition in 2025-2026.
Despite continued volatility in the global economy and international affairs, Thailand’s overall tourism industry remains strong, supported by proactive government policies aimed at driving the sector forward.
Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Persvivatana said Thailand’s tourist destinations had received rankings and honours from several global platforms, reinforcing confidence in the country as a key destination for travellers worldwide.
She said the recognition reflected Thailand’s success in raising its tourism industry towards higher standards built around quality, sustainability and world-class travel experiences.
The highlighted Thai destinations recognised internationally in 2025-2026 include:
Beyond natural attractions and community-based tourism, Thailand’s major destinations continue to appeal strongly to international travellers.
The government is also pushing ahead with efforts to promote “Chiang Mai, capital of Lanna” for World Heritage registration, aiming to build long-term tourism value and further strengthen the country’s tourism potential.
“The awards and recognition from global platforms reflect that Thailand’s tourism industry continues to have world-class potential and quality.
The government’s tourism measures can respond to travellers of all groups and all seasons, while continuing to attract a growing number of modern quality travellers,” Lalida said.