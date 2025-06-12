Rayong named no.1 \"Slow Travel\" destination in Asia for 2025 by Agoda

Agoda, a global travel platform, has ranked Rayong Province as the No. 1 Slow Travel destination in Asia for 2025, Deputy Government Spokesperson Sasikan Wattanachan announced on Wednesday.

Rayong was chosen for its perfect blend of natural beauty and local lifestyle, offering a serene escape for both Thai and international travelers, she said.

Sasikan added that Rayong’s appeal is reflected in its peaceful beaches, such as Mae Ramphueng Beach, the lush Thong Prong Thong mangrove forest (the largest of its kind in the province), and the vibrant local fish markets at Suan Son Beach, showcasing the province’s sustainable tourism efforts that combine nature, culture, and community life harmoniously.

Agoda pointed out that the global travel trend is shifting towards spending quality time in each location, rather than rushing through visits, aligning with the principles of Slow Travel, which Rayong exemplifies.