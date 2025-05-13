Rayong roads flooded following heavy rains

Overnight downpours in the eastern province of Rayong caused parts of Sukhumvit Road and several other areas to be submerged on Tuesday morning.

According to the local Facebook page Zoom Rayong, the section of Sukhumvit Road at the Huay Pong Intersection was severely flooded, rendering it impassable for small vehicles. The page also reported that floodwaters had entered homes along the road and urged motorists to drive slowly to reduce the impact on local residents.

The heavy rainfall in Rayong and surrounding eastern provinces had been forecast by the Meteorological Department.