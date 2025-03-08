Rayong tops Thailand’s highest per capita gross regional product rankings

Rayong is the province with highest gross regional product (GRP) per capita in Thailand at over 1 million baht per year, according to a 2024 report by National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).
In second place is Bangkok, followed by Chonburi, Chachoengsao and Ayutthaya provinces. This means that three out of the five highest GRP came from eastern provinces. The East has several industrial estates and is home to many tourism hotspots.
Meanwhile, provinces with the lowest GRP per capita are scattered in the South (Narathiwat), North (Mae Hong Son), and Northeast (Nong Bua Lamphu, Mukdahan, and Yasothon provinces).
Top 10 provinces with highest GRP per capita:
10 provinces with lowest GRP per capita:
The difference between the highest and lowest GRP is 16.5 times, increasing from 14.5 times in 2021, or 13.79%, the report said.
The NESDC added that Thailand’s gross domestic product in 2024 expanded only 2%, versus 2.6% in the previous year. This was due to the lower government spending and investment, as well as worsening income distribution between provinces and regions.