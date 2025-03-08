Rayong tops Thailand’s highest per capita gross regional product rankings

Rayong is the province with highest gross regional product (GRP) per capita in Thailand at over 1 million baht per year, according to a 2024 report by National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).

In second place is Bangkok, followed by Chonburi, Chachoengsao and Ayutthaya provinces. This means that three out of the five highest GRP came from eastern provinces. The East has several industrial estates and is home to many tourism hotspots.

Meanwhile, provinces with the lowest GRP per capita are scattered in the South (Narathiwat), North (Mae Hong Son), and Northeast (Nong Bua Lamphu, Mukdahan, and Yasothon provinces).