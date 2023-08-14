background-defaultbackground-default
MONDAY, August 21, 2023
Top 10 foreign tourism destinations for chinese tourists in H1

MONDAY, August 14, 2023

Thailand and Japan were the most popular foreign tourism destinations in the first half of this year, according to the China Tourism Academy.

Among these places, more than 60 % of tourists visited the Asia-Pacific region.

Let's take a look at the top 10 foreign tourism destinations for the first half of this year.

No 1 Thailand

No 2 Japan

No 3 Singapore

No 4 South Korea

No 5 Myanmar

No 6 the US

No 7 Australia

No 8 Malaysia

No 9 Vietnam

No 10 Brazil

China Daily

Asia News Network

