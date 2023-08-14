Top 10 foreign tourism destinations for chinese tourists in H1
Thailand and Japan were the most popular foreign tourism destinations in the first half of this year, according to the China Tourism Academy.
Among these places, more than 60 % of tourists visited the Asia-Pacific region.
Let's take a look at the top 10 foreign tourism destinations for the first half of this year.
No 1 Thailand
No 2 Japan
No 3 Singapore
No 4 South Korea
No 5 Myanmar
No 6 the US
No 7 Australia
No 8 Malaysia
No 9 Vietnam
No 10 Brazil
China Daily
Asia News Network
