Thailand passes 14m foreign tourists as Malaysia arrivals surge

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports said on Tuesday (June 2, 2026) that Thailand recorded 14,032,649 foreign tourists from January 1 to May 31.

The figure was down 2.30%, while foreign visitor spending generated about THB679.274 billion.

The top five source markets for foreign tourists travelling to Thailand were:

China — 2,318,312 people

Malaysia — 1,737,938 people

India — 1,056,729 people

Russia — 946,732 people

South Korea — 539,848 people

Surasak Phancharoenworakul, Minister of Tourism and Sports, said a preliminary assessment found that from Thursday (January 1, 2026) to Sunday (May 31, 2026), cumulative foreign tourist arrivals exceeded 14 million.