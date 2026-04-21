Thailand's EEC signs first Chinese public-private partnership deal

Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) has moved to strengthen links with Chinese technology companies after the Eastern Economic Corridor Office signed a memorandum of understanding with Zhuhai Hengqin Jingtong Rongzhi Technology Information Co in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, on Monday.

The deal marks the first time a Chinese company has joined the EEC in a public-private partnership for government infrastructure development. Among the key projects under the cooperation is EECiti, the smart city planned within the corridor.