Thailand's EEC signs first Chinese public-private partnership deal

Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) has moved to strengthen links with Chinese technology companies after the Eastern Economic Corridor Office signed a memorandum of understanding with Zhuhai Hengqin Jingtong Rongzhi Technology Information Co in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, on Monday.
The deal marks the first time a Chinese company has joined the EEC in a public-private partnership for government infrastructure development. Among the key projects under the cooperation is EECiti, the smart city planned within the corridor.
Su Yongfeng, chief data officer of the Chinese company, said the partnership includes plans to develop a 100,000 P intelligent computing centre in the EEC in three phases. The facility will be powered by green energy and is intended to support both a zero-carbon industrial park and a national-level digital economy platform.
The initiative is expected to help Thailand close its computing capacity gap, strengthen data security and sovereignty, and promote industrial clustering and talent development.
As Thailand’s flagship development programme, the EEC is intended to deepen global integration and drive economic upgrading across five target industries: healthcare, the digital economy, next-generation automotive, the bio-circular-green economy and high-end services.
“The collaboration will serve as a starting point to steadily advance the overseas expansion of China’s computing and electricity coordination technologies,” Su said.
China Daily