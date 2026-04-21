Wang Yi to visit Thailand for strategic talks with Sihasak

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Thailand from April 23 to 25 as a guest of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow set to receive him during the trip. Wang is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
During the visit, Sihasak and Wang are due to co-chair the third Thailand-China Ministerial Consultation Mechanism meeting, aimed at sustaining the momentum of the two countries’ strategic partnership, deepening bilateral cooperation and exchanging views on regional and international issues.
Prime Minister Anutin said the discussions were expected to be open-ended and centred on cooperation, with Thailand likely to ask China to consider buying more Thai agricultural products, including rice and fruit, while also encouraging more Chinese investment and stronger technology support.
The visit comes as Bangkok and Beijing continue to push a broader agenda under their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. Thailand’s Foreign Ministry said in a joint statement last year that the two countries would use the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025 to deepen high-level exchanges and reinforce the long-standing notion that “Thailand and China are as close as one family”.
Thailand and China have in recent years stepped up cooperation in trade, investment, transport connectivity and security. High-speed rail, the digital economy, electric vehicles and efforts to combat transnational scam networks were among the key themes in bilateral talks in 2025, underscoring how the relationship has expanded well beyond traditional diplomacy.
The current visit also follows a period of intensified symbolic and political engagement between the two countries. The 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties was marked in 2025, while a historic visit by Thailand’s King to China later that year highlighted Beijing’s importance in Thailand’s foreign policy and economic strategy.