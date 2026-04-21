Wang Yi to visit Thailand for strategic talks with Sihasak

High-level visit set for April 23-25

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Thailand from April 23 to 25 as a guest of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow set to receive him during the trip. Wang is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Third ministerial consultation on agenda

During the visit, Sihasak and Wang are due to co-chair the third Thailand-China Ministerial Consultation Mechanism meeting, aimed at sustaining the momentum of the two countries’ strategic partnership, deepening bilateral cooperation and exchanging views on regional and international issues.