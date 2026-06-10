Lingling Kwong turns star power into business portfolio as one firm posts 122m baht revenue

It may not be an exaggeration to call this a golden period for Lingling Kwong. But the story is no longer just about presenter deals, event appearances or her rise as one of Thailand’s most watched actresses.
However, Sirilak “Lingling” Kwong is now turning fame into a serious business portfolio, with one of her companies already generating 122 million baht in revenue and 27 million baht in net profit.
The Thai-Hong Kong actress and model, signed under Channel 3, became one of the standout faces of Thailand’s Girls’ Love, or GL, entertainment boom after starring as Dr Fahlada in The Secret of Us opposite Orm Kornnaphat. Channel 3 lists the series under its Thai title Jai Son Rak, with Lingling, Orm and “LingOrm” among its key associated terms.
Lingling’s commercial value has risen sharply since her 2024 breakthrough, when the popularity of The Secret of Us helped turn “LingOrm” into a fan phenomenon.
Her influence has since stretched beyond television. She has secured presenter work, frequent event appearances and fashion exposure, while also moving into business through food and fashion ventures.
Among the best-known brands linked to her are Kwong Pastry, known for egg rolls, and AlwaysWonder, her fashion brand, which has drawn stronger-than-expected feedback. The AlwaysWonder website presents the brand around individuality, style and self-expression, with multiple collections available through its online store.
Her profile has also grown internationally. Fashion media reported in late 2025 that Dior had named Lingling and Orm as ambassadors, underlining how the “LingOrm” pairing has moved from drama fandom into the luxury-fashion space.
A review of her business portfolio shows four companies in which Sirilak Kwong is listed as a shareholder:
Among the four, Happy and Lucky Life Co., Ltd. recorded the strongest performance.
The company posted 122 million baht in revenue and 27 million baht in net profit, up sharply from the previous year, when revenue stood at 32 million baht and net profit at around 7.5 million baht.
That means both revenue and profit grew by more than 200%, reflecting how Lingling’s rising entertainment career has translated into real commercial returns.
Her fashion-related business also expanded quickly.
Vast Wealth Co., Ltd. saw revenue rise from 43 million baht in 2024 to 85 million baht the following year, an increase of more than 96%.
However, net profit fell from 3.7 million baht to 1.7 million baht, suggesting that rapid expansion may have raised costs. These costs likely included higher production capacity, broader sales channels and offline marketing activities.
The expansion has not been limited to online platforms. AlwaysWonder has also moved into physical retail through pop-up stores at central Bangkok shopping malls, giving the brand a stronger offline presence.
Although Lingling entered business after becoming widely known as an actress, the brands appear to be more than simple celebrity merchandising.
The product lines, food items, clothing designs and price points suggest an effort to build brands that are accessible to ordinary consumers as well as fans who want to support her.
That strategy matters because it gives the businesses a stronger chance of lasting beyond a single entertainment trend.
Lingling’s business direction now positions her as more than a rising actress in Thailand’s GL wave. She is becoming a celebrity entrepreneur with interests across entertainment management, fashion and food.
The next question is whether the four-company structure will lead to more new brands, wider retail expansion or further growth outside Thailand.
For now, the numbers show that Lingling Kwong’s “golden year” is not only about popularity — it is also becoming a high-growth business story.