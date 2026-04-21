Thailand achieves first cross-border telesurgery with China in 2,000km robot-assisted operation

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has announced what it called a landmark breakthrough after a tele robotic-assisted surgery was successfully performed on a real patient for the first time, linking operating teams in Thailand and China over a distance of more than 2,000 kilometres.

Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat said the ministry is prioritising the upgrade of medical services through advanced technologies such as robotic surgery, aimed at improving efficiency and reducing waiting times. He said Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital, under the Department of Medical Services, applied robotic surgery and high-speed telecommunication systems to treat gallstones—a common condition—allowing patients to access world-class specialist expertise without travelling.

The procedure involved a patient receiving treatment at Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital in Thailand while a surgeon operated the robotic system remotely from West China Hospital in Chengdu, China, via a real-time, high-speed communications link. The operation was a robotic-assisted cholecystectomy (gallbladder removal), which officials said was carried out with precision and safety.