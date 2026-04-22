Interior orders tougher border safeguards as Myanmar fighting nears four northern provinces

Interior Ministry has ordered authorities in four northern border provinces to tighten security and emergency preparedness as fighting inside Myanmar escalates and edges closer to the Thai frontier.

Arsit Sampantharat, the Interior Ministry’s permanent secretary, said the conflict in Myanmar appears to be intensifying and spreading across multiple areas, particularly in Kayin State and Kayah State, which lie opposite parts of the Thai border. His name and position match official Interior Ministry records.

The worsening clashes have resulted in casualties and deaths, while displaced people have continued moving closer to Thai territory.

The ministry said there is a heightened risk that shells or other weapons could land inside Thailand, posing a danger to life and property in border communities. The concern stems from continued attacks involving military force, aircraft and indirect-fire weapons in areas near the Thai-Myanmar border.