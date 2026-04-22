Interior orders tougher border safeguards as Myanmar fighting nears four northern provinces

Interior Ministry has ordered authorities in four northern border provinces to tighten security and emergency preparedness as fighting inside Myanmar escalates and edges closer to the Thai frontier.
Arsit Sampantharat, the Interior Ministry’s permanent secretary, said the conflict in Myanmar appears to be intensifying and spreading across multiple areas, particularly in Kayin State and Kayah State, which lie opposite parts of the Thai border. His name and position match official Interior Ministry records.
The worsening clashes have resulted in casualties and deaths, while displaced people have continued moving closer to Thai territory.
The ministry said there is a heightened risk that shells or other weapons could land inside Thailand, posing a danger to life and property in border communities. The concern stems from continued attacks involving military force, aircraft and indirect-fire weapons in areas near the Thai-Myanmar border.
In response, the Interior Ministry has instructed the governors of Tak, Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai to intensify operations in five key areas.
First, provincial authorities have been told to strengthen coordination with administrative officials, the military and police, increase patrols, monitor natural border crossings more closely and rehearse emergency response plans in case the violence spills into Thailand.
Second, they have been ordered to prepare civilian evacuation plans by warning people in high-risk areas to stay away from the border, while ensuring that safe zones and temporary shelters are ready for immediate use.
Third, security has been tightened around key locations including communities, schools, hospitals and government offices.
Fourth, officials have been told to provide the public with accurate information on a continuous basis in order to prevent panic and curb the spread of false reports.
Fifth, the ministry has ordered stricter checks against illegal border crossings and closer surveillance of the smuggling of unlawful goods of all kinds.
“The Ministry of Interior places the safety of the people above all else,” Arsit said.
“We will closely monitor the situation and stand ready to support agencies in the area in responding fully to any emergency.”