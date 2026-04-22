Thailand secures safe Hormuz passage for three stranded vessels

Bangchak successfully brings “MT. POLA” to Sriracha

Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited successfully brought the MT. POLA, carrying 700,000 barrels of crude oil, to its Sriracha refinery in Chon Buri on April 7, 2026, after the vessel had been left waiting in the Persian Gulf since March 11, 2026.

This success came after close coordination.

Bangchak informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 17, 2026, which then coordinated with the Iranian Embassy in Thailand on March 18, 2026, to confirm that the vessel was carrying energy supplies for the public and was “not a party to the conflict”.

It was eventually granted permission to pass through the strait.

SCG awaits the second vessel after the first gets through

For the SCG Group, SCG Chemicals (SCGC) received good news when its first vessel carrying 55,000 tonnes of naphtha feedstock was granted permission to leave the Strait of Hormuz and is now heading to Thailand.

However, another SCG vessel remains stranded and is still under close safety assessment.

Proactive diplomacy helps “Sihasak” break the deadlock

An academic said this success reflected the effectiveness of the Thai government under the “Team Thailand” strategy, particularly the role of Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, who visited Oman from April 15-17, 2026, to use bilateral ties to encourage Oman to act as an intermediary with Iran.

The effort helped strengthen confidence at the system level and protect national interests during a global crisis.