Thailand clears THB1-2 rise in bottled palm oil prices amid cost surge

Wittayakorn Maneenetr, Director-General of the Department of Internal Trade under the Ministry of Commerce, said after the third 2026 meeting of the Subcommittee on Palm Oil Balance Management that the panel had discussed the rise in global energy prices caused by tensions in the Middle East, which has led the government to consider increasing the share of palm oil used in the energy sector by adjusting the biodiesel blend from B5 to B7 and B20 to support domestic energy demand.

As demand in the energy sector rises, concerns have emerged over the proportion available for export, prompting the introduction of a measure requiring advance permission for palm oil exports from April 7, 2026.

He insisted, however, that the measure is not a suspension of exports, but merely a mechanism for tracking data in advance so that domestic palm oil volumes can be managed more efficiently.

So far, no obstacles to exports have been found.

The latest figures show that the use of palm oil has risen from 70,000 tonnes per month to 100,000 tonnes per month.

Normal exports in April are usually around 130,000 tonnes.

At present, exporters have already applied to ship 90,000 tonnes, while the latest palm oil stock, as of April 20, 2026, stood at 290,000 tonnes.

“I can confirm that palm output is sufficient for domestic industrial use, exports and domestic consumption.