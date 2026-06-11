Thailand's 'Land of Smiles' Has a Problem: Its Unhappy Schoolchildren

Experts warn that a toxic culture of rote learning and high-stakes exams is driving a mental health emergency in Thai schools, with two teenage suicides recorded every day.

Thailand's education system is facing twin crises — plummeting academic results and a silent epidemic of mental ill health — that experts say will produce a "lost generation" unless the country fundamentally rethinks how it teaches its children.

That was the stark consensus from a recent roundtable hosted by the Nation Visionary Club, titled Beyond the Classroom: Thai Education Beyond Borders, which brought together paediatricians, policymakers, school directors, and students to assess the state of Thai education.

The picture that emerged was troubling. Thailand's Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) scores have fallen to a 20-year low. More alarmingly, the country records two teenage suicides every day — with the rate of attempts running 20 times higher still.

The Cost of the 'Factory' Model

Assoc Prof Dr Suriyadeo Tripathi, a paediatrician and adolescent medicine specialist, laid the blame squarely on what he described as an "industrial factory" approach to schooling — one that treats pupils as units on a production line rather than individuals with distinct emotional needs.

"Educational systems at this level of competitiveness begin as early as kindergarten," he said. "Students are not robots."

Dr Suriyadeo argued that the damage extends well beyond pupils. In his clinical practice, half of his patients are parents and a quarter are teachers — evidence, he said, of a "bad ecosystem" in which overstressed adults are ill-equipped to nurture healthy learning.