The Two-Dimensional Divide: Why Thailand's 'Free Education' is Failing the Poor

Despite one of the country's largest budget allocations, Thailand's education system is entrenching poverty rather than alleviating it, experts warn.



Thailand has long prided itself on offering universal free education, but a panel of policy experts and student leaders has delivered a damning verdict on that claim: the reality, they say, is a system that entrenches inequality and abandons its most vulnerable pupils.

Speaking at the Nation Visionary Club roundtable on Monday, speakers painted a picture of a country divided not merely by wealth but by the quality of learning available to those on either side of the divide.

The Myth of Free Schooling

The most striking challenge to the official narrative came from Dr Kraiyos Patrawart, managing director of the Equitable Education Fund (EEF). Drawing on nearly two decades of data, he argued that Thai education is not, in any meaningful sense, free.

Thailand has pursued a free education policy for close to 20 years, yet the numbers tell a different story. The Covid-19 pandemic caused a sharp rise in the number of economically disadvantaged pupils in the system — a figure that briefly declined before climbing again in the post-pandemic period.

Despite state subsidies, households in the poorest tenth of the population still spend roughly 10,000 baht per year on their children's schooling, a cost that recurs without fail in every annual survey. Families in the wealthiest tenth spend seven and a half times more.



Dr Kraiyos described this as a "two-dimensional inequality": disadvantaged families are burdened by costs they cannot bear whilst simultaneously receiving a lower standard of education than their wealthier peers.