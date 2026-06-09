Thailand's Children Are Falling Behind — And the Nation's Future Depends on What Happens Next

The Nation roundtable unites policymakers, academics, and students to chart a bold new course for Thai education before it is too late.

One in three Thai children cannot read properly by the age of ten. Youth unemployment is rising. And the workforce needed to power Thailand's next decade of growth is simply not being trained.

Against this backdrop of mounting urgency, The Nation hosted a high-level roundtable on Monday, bringing together some of the country's foremost voices in education, policy, academia, and student leadership to confront what many are now calling a systemic crisis.

The event, titled Beyond the Classroom: Thai Education Beyond Borders, was held at Skyview Hotel in Bangkok with the singular objective of imagining a fairer, more modern, and genuinely inclusive education system — one capable of reaching every province and every child, regardless of postcode or income.

A System in Crisis

Aura-Orn Akrasanee, managing director of The Nation and host of the roundtable, opened proceedings by challenging participants to dare to build beyond the constraints of limited resources and entrenched inequality.

"If there is a genuine will," she told the gathering, "there will always be a way forward."

That will, the panel agreed, is urgently needed. Dr Kraiyos Patrawart, managing director of the Equitable Education Fund, laid bare the scale of the problem: Thailand's wealthiest ten per cent spend seven and a half times more on their children's education than the poorest ten per cent.