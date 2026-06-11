Cybercriminals target FIFA World Cup fans online before opening match

Social media becomes a channel to deceive victims

Another important channel being used as an attack tool is social media.

The report says more than 1,700 suspected accounts linked to FIFA impersonation were detected, with almost 90% on Facebook and Instagram.

These accounts were used to deceive users into buying tickets, share fake livestream links, send phishing links and spread malware, relying on trust within football fan communities where information is continually exchanged during the tournament.

Experts say the concern over social media scams lies in their subtlety, as they often hide within ordinary user conversations, making them harder to detect than traditional attacks.

Football streaming apps and betting websites carry malware risks

FortiGuard Labs also found the World Cup theme being used to distribute malware through fake applications and installer files, especially APK files for Android distributed via third-party download websites.

At the same time, executable files falsely claiming to be linked to online gambling platforms were found to show behaviour similar to ransomware-type malware.

The risk increases during the tournament because many users want access to live football streaming services, sports betting platforms or match-tracking apps, increasing the chance that they will download software from untrusted sources.

World Cup creates jobs but opens a door to fraudsters

Beyond fake ticket sales and phishing, criminal groups are also using “fake job advertisements” as an attack tool.

FortiGuard Labs found scam campaigns falsely claiming to offer jobs with FIFA and tournament sponsors, sending applicants links to a fake Google login page to steal accounts and passwords.

Checks also found links between multiple domains using the same infrastructure, indicating that the attacks are not scattered but are planned and run systematically as a network.

More than 270,000 accounts leaked

FortiGuard Labs also found more than 4,600 FIFA-related URLs in the databases of well-known information-stealing malware such as Vidar, LummaC2 and RedLine.

More than 270,000 user accounts and passwords linked to FIFA systems and football fans worldwide were also found in databases stolen by malware, along with more than 1,500 account records belonging to FIFA-related employees and organisations.

Although some of the data may be old information leaked in past incidents, it can still be reused in account takeover attacks, targeted phishing or impersonation.

Organisations and fans urged to raise security

FortiGuard Labs recommends that organisations in the sports, tourism, media, finance and retail sectors, as well as government agencies, strengthen monitoring of fake domains, brand impersonation, fake social media accounts and user data leaks.

Members of the public should buy tickets only through official channels, avoid downloading apps from external websites, verify livestream links and be cautious of offers that pressure them to transfer money or disclose personal information.

The key lesson from the 2026 World Cup is that cybercriminals never wait for a tournament to begin.

They start creating their own business opportunities before the first whistle is blown, while consumers and businesses need to raise their own defences to keep pace with threats that are evolving as quickly as today’s digital technology.