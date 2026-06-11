FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule set for Thai viewers

Thai football fans are set for a month of late-night action as the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off with its biggest-ever format, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches.
The tournament will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19, 2026, marking the first World Cup staged across three countries.
In Thailand, JAS has secured the exclusive broadcast rights for the tournament, allowing fans to watch every match live through the MONOMAX application and MONOMAX SPORTS.
The expanded format divides the 48 teams into 12 groups of four, with the group stage scheduled before the knockout rounds begin.
Friday, June 12, 2026
Saturday, June 13, 2026
Sunday, June 14, 2026
Monday, June 15, 2026
Tuesday, June 16, 2026
Wednesday, June 17, 2026
Thursday, June 18, 2026
Friday, June 19, 2026
Saturday, June 20, 2026
Sunday, June 21, 2026
Monday, June 22, 2026
Tuesday, June 23, 2026
Wednesday, June 24, 2026
Thursday, June 25, 2026
Friday, June 26, 2026
Saturday, June 27, 2026
Sunday, June 28, 2026
After the group stage, the tournament will move into the knockout rounds.
JAS has announced that it has secured the official broadcast rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Thailand, with all 104 matches available to Thai viewers.
Fans can watch live through MONOMAX SPORTS and the MONOMAX application.
MONOMAX subscribers with a standard package can watch the live football coverage without having to register again or pay an additional fee.