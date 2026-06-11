FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule set for Thai viewers

Thai football fans are set for a month of late-night action as the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off with its biggest-ever format, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches.

The tournament will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19, 2026, marking the first World Cup staged across three countries.

In Thailand, JAS has secured the exclusive broadcast rights for the tournament, allowing fans to watch every match live through the MONOMAX application and MONOMAX SPORTS.

The expanded format divides the 48 teams into 12 groups of four, with the group stage scheduled before the knockout rounds begin.