Indian passenger arrested with 6kg etomidate at Suvarnabhumi

Customs is working with other agencies to intercept the import, export and transit of controlled substances through every available route, Phanthong said.

The department is also seeking to prevent Thailand from being used as a transit point for illicit substances.

Etomidate found in ‘zombie’ vape liquids

Etomidate is a fast-acting, short-duration anaesthetic intended for use in medical settings.

It was previously classified as a specially controlled medicine, but was reclassified in late July 2025 as the 45th substance on Thailand’s Category 2 psychotropic-substance list, placing it in the same legal category as ketamine.

Customs said etomidate was increasingly being mixed into e-cigarette liquids commonly known among users as “zombie cigarettes” or “K-pods”.

The substance acts rapidly on the brain and may initially cause dreamlike sensations, detachment from reality and euphoria.

Larger amounts can cause an irregular heartbeat, seizures, temporary paralysis, respiratory depression, unconsciousness or fatal shock, the department warned.

Phanthong urged the public, particularly young people, to recognise the serious risks associated with e-cigarettes containing controlled substances and warned that their effects could be life-threatening.