World Cup opens under pressure over visas and ticket prices

FIFA president Gianni Infantino used his pre-tournament briefing to defend the governing body’s handling of several off-pitch issues, saying organisers were dealing with problems where they could but could not override national governments.

The comments came after Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan was refused entry to the United States despite holding a valid visa. US authorities said the decision was linked to alleged connections with “suspected members of terror organisations”, bringing immigration controls into sharper focus ahead of a tournament being staged across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Infantino called the case unfortunate but pushed back against suggestions that FIFA could simply intervene and force a different outcome.

“We are not the kings of the world who can rule over governments and police forces. We are a sports organisation,” he said.

He said FIFA continued to work on visa-related cases behind the scenes, arguing that public pressure was not always the best route to a solution.