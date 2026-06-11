FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule set for Thai viewers

THURSDAY, JUNE 11, 2026
FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule set for Thai viewers

Check the FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage fixtures, knockout dates and Thai viewing details as JAS brings all 104 matches to MONOMAX.

Thai football fans are set for a month of late-night action as the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off with its biggest-ever format, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches.

The tournament will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19, 2026, marking the first World Cup staged across three countries.

In Thailand, JAS has secured the exclusive broadcast rights for the tournament, allowing fans to watch every match live through the MONOMAX application and MONOMAX SPORTS.

The expanded format divides the 48 teams into 12 groups of four, with the group stage scheduled before the knockout rounds begin.

FIFA World Cup 2026 groups

  • Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Czech Republic
  • Group B: Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar, Switzerland
  • Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland
  • Group D: United States, Paraguay, Australia, Turkey
  • Group E: Germany, Curaçao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador
  • Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia
  • Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand
  • Group H: Spain, Cape Verde (Cabo Verde), Saudi Arabia, Uruguay
  • Group I: France, Senegal, Iraq, Norway
  • Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan
  • Group K: Portugal, Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), Uzbekistan, Colombia
  • Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage schedule in Thailand time

Friday, June 12, 2026

  • 2am: Mexico v South Africa (Group A)
  • 9am: South Korea v Czech Republic (Group A)

Saturday, June 13, 2026

  • 2am: Canada v Bosnia and Herzegovina (Group B)
  • 8am: United States v Paraguay (Group D)

Sunday, June 14, 2026

  • 2am: Qatar v Switzerland (Group B)
  • 5am: Brazil v Morocco (Group C)
  • 8am: Haiti v Scotland (Group C)
  • 11am: Australia v Turkey (Group D)

Monday, June 15, 2026

  • Midnight: Germany v Curaçao (Group E)
  • 3am: Netherlands v Japan (Group F)
  • 6am: Ivory Coast v Ecuador (Group E)
  • 9am: Sweden v Tunisia (Group F)
  • 11pm: Spain v Cape Verde (Group H)

Tuesday, June 16, 2026

  • 2am: Belgium v Egypt (Group G)
  • 5am: Saudi Arabia v Uruguay (Group H)
  • 8am: Iran v New Zealand (Group G)

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

  • 2am: France v Senegal (Group I)
  • 5am: Iraq v Norway (Group I)
  • 8am: Argentina v Algeria (Group J)
  • 11am: Austria v Jordan (Group J)

Thursday, June 18, 2026

  • Midnight: Portugal v DR Congo (Group K)
  • 3am: England v Croatia (Group L)
  • 6am: Ghana v Panama (Group L)
  • 9am: Uzbekistan v Colombia (Group K)
  • 11pm: Czech Republic v South Africa (Group A)

Friday, June 19, 2026

  • 2am: Switzerland v Bosnia and Herzegovina (Group B)
  • 5am: Canada v Qatar (Group B)
  • 8am: Mexico v South Korea (Group A)

Saturday, June 20, 2026

  • 2am: United States v Australia (Group D)
  • 5am: Scotland v Morocco (Group C)
  • 7.30am: Brazil v Haiti (Group C)
  • 10am: Turkey v Paraguay (Group D)

Sunday, June 21, 2026

  • Midnight: Netherlands v Sweden (Group F)
  • 3am: Germany v Ivory Coast (Group E)
  • 7am: Ecuador v Curaçao (Group E)
  • 11am: Tunisia v Japan (Group F)
  • 11pm: Spain v Saudi Arabia (Group H)

Monday, June 22, 2026

  • 2am: Belgium v Iran (Group G)
  • 5am: Uruguay v Cape Verde (Group H)
  • 8am: New Zealand v Egypt (Group G)

Tuesday, June 23, 2026

  • Midnight: Argentina v Austria (Group J)
  • 4am: France v Iraq (Group I)
  • 7am: Norway v Senegal (Group I)
  • 10am: Jordan v Algeria (Group J)

Wednesday, June 24, 2026

  • Midnight: Portugal v Uzbekistan (Group K)
  • 3am: England v Ghana (Group L)
  • 6am: Panama v Croatia (Group L)
  • 9am: Colombia v DR Congo (Group K)

Thursday, June 25, 2026

  • 2am: Switzerland v Canada (Group B)
  • 2am: Bosnia and Herzegovina v Qatar (Group B)
  • 5am: Scotland v Brazil (Group C)
  • 5am: Morocco v Haiti (Group C)
  • 8am: Czech Republic v Mexico (Group A)
  • 8am: South Africa v South Korea (Group A)

Friday, June 26, 2026

  • 3am: Curaçao v Ivory Coast (Group E)
  • 3am: Ecuador v Germany (Group E)
  • 6am: Japan v Sweden (Group F)
  • 6am: Tunisia v Netherlands (Group F)
  • 9am: Turkey v United States (Group D)
  • 9am: Paraguay v Australia (Group D)

Saturday, June 27, 2026

  • 2am: Norway v France (Group I)
  • 2am: Senegal v Iraq (Group I)
  • 7am: Cape Verde v Saudi Arabia (Group H)
  • 7am: Uruguay v Spain (Group H)
  • 10am: Egypt v Iran (Group G)
  • 10am: New Zealand v Belgium (Group G)

Sunday, June 28, 2026

  • 4am: Panama v England (Group L)
  • 4am: Croatia v Ghana (Group L)
  • 6.30am: Colombia v Portugal (Group K)
  • 6.30am: DR Congo v Uzbekistan (Group K)
  • 9am: Algeria v Austria (Group J)
  • 9am: Jordan v Argentina (Group J)


FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout schedule

After the group stage, the tournament will move into the knockout rounds.

  • Round of 32: June 29 to July 4, 2026
  • Round of 16: July 5 to 8, 2026
  • Quarter-finals: July 10 to 12, 2026
  • Semi-finals: July 15 to 16, 2026
  • Third-place play-off: July 19, 2026
  • Final: Sunday night, July 19, 2026, or 2am on Monday, July 20, 2026, in Thailand


How to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Thailand

JAS has announced that it has secured the official broadcast rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Thailand, with all 104 matches available to Thai viewers.

Fans can watch live through MONOMAX SPORTS and the MONOMAX application.

MONOMAX subscribers with a standard package can watch the live football coverage without having to register again or pay an additional fee.

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