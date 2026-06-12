DDPM warns six central provinces and Bangkok over high tides

FRIDAY, JUNE 12, 2026
DDPM warns six central provinces and Bangkok over high tides

High sea tides may raise river and canal levels, with water possibly flooding low-lying riverside and canal-side communities.

  • The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued a high tide warning for Bangkok and six central provinces.
  • The warning is in effect from June 14 to 20, between 6 pm and 12 am, when high sea tides are expected to raise water levels in the Chao Phraya River.
  • The six provinces under watch are Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Prakan.
  • Rising water levels may cause flooding in low-lying areas, communities outside flood embankments, and areas without permanent flood defences.

Theerapat Kachamat, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), said at 10.30am on Friday (June 12, 2026) that the Hydrographic Department of the Royal Thai Navy had announced water levels in the Chao Phraya River around Royal Thai Navy Headquarters, Phra Chulachomklao Fort and nearby areas from June 14 to 20.

The announcement, dated June 10, said that from June 14 to 20, between 6pm and 12am, high sea tides were expected and could result in water spilling over riverbanks and rising water levels in rivers and canals.

Water could flow into and flood low-lying areas along rivers and canals, communities outside flood embankments, and areas without permanent flood defences.

DDPM warns six central provinces and Bangkok over high tides

The areas under watch for high tides from June 14 to 20 cover six provinces in the central region and Bangkok, as follows:

  • Pathum Thani province (Mueang Pathum Thani and Sam Khok districts)
  • Nonthaburi province (Mueang Nonthaburi, Pak Kret and Bang Kruai districts)
  • Nakhon Pathom province (Bang Len, Nakhon Chai Si and Sam Phran districts)
  • Samut Sakhon province (all districts)
  • Samut Songkhram province (all districts)
  • Samut Prakan province (Mueang Samut Prakan, Phra Samut Chedi, Phra Pradaeng and Bang Bo districts)

The Central Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command, through the DDPM, has therefore co-ordinated with the six central provinces of Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram and Samut Prakan, as well as Bangkok, to monitor the high sea tide situation.

It asked the provinces to publicise the high tide periods and alert relevant agencies, private-sector operators working in rivers and canals, such as riverbank protection construction projects and floating restaurants, as well as people living along rivers and in low-lying riverside risk spots, to remain vigilant and closely follow the situation.

Members of the public can follow disaster warning announcements via the “THAI DISASTER ALERT” application.

Those affected by disasters can report incidents and request assistance by adding LINE ID @1784DDPM, or through the 1784 safety hotline, available 24 hours a day, so assistance can be co-ordinated urgently.

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