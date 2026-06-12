DDPM warns six central provinces and Bangkok over high tides

Theerapat Kachamat, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), said at 10.30am on Friday (June 12, 2026) that the Hydrographic Department of the Royal Thai Navy had announced water levels in the Chao Phraya River around Royal Thai Navy Headquarters, Phra Chulachomklao Fort and nearby areas from June 14 to 20.
The announcement, dated June 10, said that from June 14 to 20, between 6pm and 12am, high sea tides were expected and could result in water spilling over riverbanks and rising water levels in rivers and canals.
Water could flow into and flood low-lying areas along rivers and canals, communities outside flood embankments, and areas without permanent flood defences.
The areas under watch for high tides from June 14 to 20 cover six provinces in the central region and Bangkok, as follows:
The Central Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command, through the DDPM, has therefore co-ordinated with the six central provinces of Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram and Samut Prakan, as well as Bangkok, to monitor the high sea tide situation.
It asked the provinces to publicise the high tide periods and alert relevant agencies, private-sector operators working in rivers and canals, such as riverbank protection construction projects and floating restaurants, as well as people living along rivers and in low-lying riverside risk spots, to remain vigilant and closely follow the situation.
Members of the public can follow disaster warning announcements via the “THAI DISASTER ALERT” application.
Those affected by disasters can report incidents and request assistance by adding LINE ID @1784DDPM, or through the 1784 safety hotline, available 24 hours a day, so assistance can be co-ordinated urgently.