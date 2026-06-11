DDPM rushes aid as floods hit Krabi, Phang Nga and Trang

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has reported heavy rain and overflowing waterways in Krabi, Phang Nga and Trang, with floodwater entering homes in several areas.
The department has ordered provincial DDPM offices and regional disaster prevention and mitigation centres to closely monitor the situation, issue warnings and provide swift assistance to affected residents.
DDPM said heavy rain hit several areas, particularly in the South, on the evening of June 10, 2026, causing waterways to overflow and flood homes.
In Krabi, overflowing water affected Khao Yai, Ao Luek and Ao Luek Tai subdistricts in Ao Luek district; Plai Phraya and Khiri Wong subdistricts in Plai Phraya district; and Krabi Yai subdistrict in Mueang district.
Local agencies and the Krabi provincial DDPM office worked together to drain floodwater and evacuate residents to temporary shelters at Tessaban 1 School and Ban Talat Kao Mosque in Krabi Yai subdistrict.
The situation in Ao Luek and Plai Phraya districts has now eased, while Krabi Yai in Mueang district is still experiencing overflowing water because of high tide.
In Phang Nga, heavy rain caused flooding in Thai Chang and Tham Nam Phut subdistricts in Mueang district, as well as Tham and Krasom subdistricts in Takua Thung district. A total of 103 households were affected.
Local agencies and the Phang Nga provincial DDPM office helped drain water and evacuate residents to a temporary shelter at the Tham Nam Phut subdistrict administrative organisation community hall. The situation has now eased.
In Trang, heavy rain caused flooding in Bo Win subdistrict, Sikao district, leaving floodwater on the Trang–Sikao road. Small vehicles were unable to pass through the route, but the situation has now eased.
DDPM said it had instructed provincial offices and regional disaster prevention and mitigation centres nationwide to monitor conditions, analyse risks and assess possible impacts on residents.
If an area is expected to be affected, officials have been ordered to coordinate with the National Disaster Warning Centre to send advance alerts through the Cell Broadcast system, giving residents time to prepare and evacuate where necessary.
Regional disaster prevention and mitigation centres have also been told to keep personnel and disaster-response machinery ready for immediate deployment to affected areas.
Residents affected by flooding can report incidents or request help via Line at @1784DDPM or by calling the 1784 hotline, available 24 hours a day.