Bhutan’s King and Queen mourn Princess Bajrakitiyabha

Their Majesties King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck of Bhutan have expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati, paying tribute to Her Royal Highness’s lifelong dedication to public service.

The message of condolence was published through the official Facebook page of His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, following the passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha.

In the message, Their Majesties said they had learned of the passing of Her Royal Highness with profound sadness.

They paid tribute to Her Royal Highness’s life of service to Thailand and its people, particularly her work in promoting the justice system, supporting the welfare of women and children, and carrying out distinguished duties in the Royal Thai Armed Forces.

Their Majesties described Her Royal Highness as an example of deep responsibility and unwavering commitment to the wellbeing of others. Her Royal Highness’s perseverance and dedication to the public good, they said, had earned wide respect and admiration.

At this time of grief, Their Majesties offered their deepest condolences to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua, the Royal Family of Thailand and the Thai people.

They also joined in mourning the loss of a beloved Princess, whose life was devoted to serving the nation and promoting the welfare of her people.

Their Majesties further offered their thoughts, prayers and moral support to all who had known, been close to, and held Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha in the deepest affection and respect, as they face this great loss.

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