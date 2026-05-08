DE and Commerce ministries eye lower platform GP fees, calling 30% too high

FRIDAY, MAY 08, 2026
DE and Commerce ministries eye lower platform GP fees, calling 30% too high

Digital Economy Minister Chaichanok Chidchob says Thailand is seeking ways to reduce e-commerce platform selling fees, arguing a 10-15% GP rate would be more reasonable.

Thailand’s Digital Economy and Society Ministry and the Commerce Ministry are looking at ways to ease the burden on Thai merchants after several digital platforms raised selling fees, also known as gross profit fees or GP, with Digital Economy Minister Chaichanok Chidchob saying a GP rate of 30% is excessive and that a more appropriate level would be 10-15%.

Chaichanok said on Friday that the policy direction follows discussions with the deputy prime minister and commerce minister, and is aimed at reducing pressure on Thai businesses, particularly small retailers facing steep cost increases.

He said the government would seek a balanced approach, warning against heavy-handed intervention that could distort market mechanisms or make platforms unable to operate sustainably.

DE and Commerce ministries eye lower platform GP fees, calling 30% too high

ETDA review and possible regulatory upgrade

Chaichanok said the ministry also plans to strengthen oversight of digital platforms by assigning the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) to study options to enhance enforcement powers. This could include restructuring ETDA into an independent body or upgrading it to a department-level agency.

In parallel, the ministry is considering a cyber-related emergency decree that would consolidate authority and clarify responsibilities for managing digital and cyber issues in the future.

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