DE and Commerce ministries eye lower platform GP fees, calling 30% too high

Thailand’s Digital Economy and Society Ministry and the Commerce Ministry are looking at ways to ease the burden on Thai merchants after several digital platforms raised selling fees, also known as gross profit fees or GP, with Digital Economy Minister Chaichanok Chidchob saying a GP rate of 30% is excessive and that a more appropriate level would be 10-15%.

Chaichanok said on Friday that the policy direction follows discussions with the deputy prime minister and commerce minister, and is aimed at reducing pressure on Thai businesses, particularly small retailers facing steep cost increases.

He said the government would seek a balanced approach, warning against heavy-handed intervention that could distort market mechanisms or make platforms unable to operate sustainably.