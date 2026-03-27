Thailand issues new e-commerce platform competition guidelines, targeting unfair fees, discrimination and self-preferencing

The Trade Competition Commission of Thailand (TCCT) has issued official guidelines to regulate e-commerce platform businesses, establishing a framework for fair commercial conduct and seeking to prevent monopolisation or competition-restricting practices in digital platform markets. The guidelines took effect on March 25, 2026.

Visanu Vongsinsirikul, secretary-general of the TCCT, said the commission has published an announcement outlining how it will assess unfair trade practices and conduct that may constitute monopolisation, reduced competition, or restricted competition in multi-sided platform businesses—specifically digital platforms that facilitate the buying and selling of goods or services. The document is described as the “e-commerce guidelines”.

The guidelines aim to clarify how authorities will interpret conduct that may be considered unfair or anti-competitive under the Trade Competition Act B.E. 2560 (2017). They cover relationships between e-commerce platforms and related businesses, including sellers, logistics providers, digital advertising providers, and payment service providers.

The guidelines focus on two broad categories: