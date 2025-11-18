Thai e-commerce surges past 800 billion baht as the ‘Impatience Economy’ transforms the nation

The Thai e-Commerce Association (THECA) reports that Thailand’s e-commerce sector continues to accelerate rapidly, driven by the rising number of Thai sellers on digital platforms and the growing dominance of online shopping in daily life.
More than 16 million Thais are now active online buyers, with over 300 million items listed across e-commerce storefronts nationwide.
Udomtipok Phaikaset, vice president of THECA, said the sector’s value will reach 1.07 trillion baht in 2025 and is projected to soar to 2 trillion baht by 2030.
The country’s favourite platforms continue to be Shopee, Lazada and TikTok.
Online shopping is now deeply embedded in Thai daily life, but spending spikes between October and December, which accounts for 25-30% of the annual market value.
Based on this trend, THECA estimates that between January-October 2025, Thais have already generated 70-75% of the market value — equal to 749-802.5 billion baht of the year’s projected 1.07 trillion baht total.
Research from various economic centres shows that over 67% of Thai online shoppers make purchases influenced by social-media content, demonstrating that buying and selling now take place at every moment of daily life. E-commerce has decisively shifted Thailand from traditional retail to a speed-driven digital marketplace, propelled by what THECA calls the “Impatience Economy” — consumers who demand instant gratification, immediate service, and rapid delivery.
1. Changing consumer behaviour
E-commerce has made digital transactions routine across all age groups — including baby boomers and people in remote areas. Online shopping is now an everyday habit, enabling rapid decision-making and fast delivery nationwide.
2. Business transformation and new competition
E-commerce has unlocked SMEs, allowing small businesses across the country to access large customer bases without geographic limitations.
It has reduced the cost burden of physical shops, enabled same-day delivery, encouraged omnichannel retail, and normalised online buying as the industry standard rather than a mere alternative.
It has also opened new export pathways for Thai SMEs.
3. New national logistics infrastructure
The demand for speed and efficiency has driven rapid investment in logistics technology and warehouse management across Thailand.
Large volumes of parcels now require modern systems capable of handling time-critical deliveries nationwide.
4. A shift to digital payments
Thailand has moved swiftly from cash-based transactions to digital payments (e-payment) through mobile banking, e-wallets and QR code payments, accelerating the country’s transition towards a cashless society.
According to THECA, the rise of e-commerce — set to exceed 1 trillion baht this year — is not only reshaping consumer behaviour but transforming the entire structure of the Thai economy, driven by a new generation of digital-first, speed-driven consumers.