Thai e-commerce surges past 800 billion baht as the ‘Impatience Economy’ transforms the nation

The Thai e-Commerce Association (THECA) reports that Thailand’s e-commerce sector continues to accelerate rapidly, driven by the rising number of Thai sellers on digital platforms and the growing dominance of online shopping in daily life.

More than 16 million Thais are now active online buyers, with over 300 million items listed across e-commerce storefronts nationwide.

Udomtipok Phaikaset, vice president of THECA, said the sector’s value will reach 1.07 trillion baht in 2025 and is projected to soar to 2 trillion baht by 2030.

The country’s favourite platforms continue to be Shopee, Lazada and TikTok.

Online shopping is now deeply embedded in Thai daily life, but spending spikes between October and December, which accounts for 25-30% of the annual market value.

Based on this trend, THECA estimates that between January-October 2025, Thais have already generated 70-75% of the market value — equal to 749-802.5 billion baht of the year’s projected 1.07 trillion baht total.