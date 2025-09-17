TCCT to introduce new rules to curb e-commerce giants, protect small retailers

Delivery services are another choke point. TikTok Shop, for example, forces sellers to use only J&T Express, raising questions of profiteering.

According to the Marketplace Thailand 2024 report, Shopee’s logistics arm SPX Express posted 23.49 billion baht in revenue and 469 million baht in net profit, while Lazada Express generated 14.32 billion baht in revenue with net profits of 1.74 billion baht.

“The logistics monopoly is no small issue,” Pawoot stressed. “Sellers are forced to use platform systems for sales, shipping, customer data, and advertising. Everything is centralised in the hands of the platforms.”

TCCT draft targets unfair fees and forced logistics

Piyaphat Thab-in, head of the Legal Management Group and acting director of the Legal Management Division at the TCCT, said the draft guideline on unfair trade practices and monopolistic behaviour in e-commerce aims to prevent market dominance and anti-competitive practices.

She noted that the sector has long been a “red ocean” requiring close regulation, citing excessive platform fees, forced use of in-house logistics services, and mandatory participation in low-price promotions—all of which have left small sellers at a severe and continuing disadvantage.

The guideline is based on Sections 54–58 of the Trade Competition Act, particularly Section 58, which provides mechanisms to regulate unfair practices by dominant players.

These include setting product prices within the system, discriminatory treatment between retailers, algorithmic ranking that favours in-house shops, and the compulsory use of proprietary logistics services.

The draft sets out four key principles:

Business must be conducted fairly.

Discrimination or exclusion is prohibited.

Business conditions must be justifiable.

Market competition must not be diminished.

It also lists specific prohibited practices, such as: forcing shops to set minimum prices, downgrading shops that do not buy advertising, simultaneous fee hikes without coordination, and exploiting sellers’ data to benefit the platform’s own businesses.

Additionally, the guideline imposes strict rules on logistics, banning platforms from requiring sellers to use only their fulfilment or delivery services, restricting access to third-party logistics providers even when cheaper or more convenient, or charging hidden shipping fees without disclosing the true costs.

Such practices, Piyaphat stressed, significantly undermine the freedom and competitiveness of small retailers.

Although many platforms are registered abroad, if their operations affect competition in Thailand, the TCCT can enforce these guidelines immediately, she said.

She emphasised that this marks the first serious application of Section 58 to close regulatory loopholes that allow cross-border digital platforms to dominate domestic markets without proper oversight.

Clear rules, algorithm safeguards, and seller choice in logistics

Songpol Suwanpong, assistant secretary to the Attorney General and deputy spokesman of the Office of the Attorney General, said the draft regulation provides clear rules for online platforms, particularly those linking multiple parties such as sellers, logistics providers, and other service operators.

He described it as an important mechanism to ensure transparent enforcement of competition law, reduce excessive discretionary power, and explicitly define the term algorithm, which lies at the heart of platform systems.

Algorithms, he noted, can be used to control the behaviour of both traders and consumers—for example, through search result rankings or by forcing the use of a single logistics provider—practices that are prone to abuse and risk being deemed unfair.

He further suggested refining the legal language, especially in cases where the term “and/or” appears between provisions, as it may cause confusion.

Some may interpret it to mean that both conditions must apply for an offence to be established, whereas in fact, under the main law, meeting just one condition is sufficient, he said.

One of his key recommendations is to allow sellers the freedom to choose their own logistics providers, with at least three options available, rather than being locked into a single carrier by the platform’s system.

He also proposed that authorities consider setting a cap on commission fees to prevent sellers from shouldering excessive costs.