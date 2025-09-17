Online complaints surge to 27,000 in eight months, e-commerce and illegal websites top the list

The Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) has revealed that online scams continue to pose a major challenge for Thailand, particularly as digital channels become increasingly accessible and convenient, creating opportunities for fraudsters to exploit consumers.
Data from ETDA’s 1212 Online Consumer Assistance and Complaint Centre shows that in the first eight months of 2025 (January-August), a total of 27,332 complaints were filed through the centre’s channels.
The top five categories of complaints were:
Chaichana Mitrpant, ETDA director, noted that while the number of online complaints had been decreasing over the past two years — from 45,181 in 2023 to 35,358 in 2024 — the first eight months of 2025 show a rise of 4,574 complaints, or 20.1%, compared with the same period in 2024.
“This reflects that despite the rapid growth of digital technology and easy access to online transactions, consumers are still facing a variety of online threats,” Chaichana said.
Part of the increase is due to the growing sophistication of online scams, including AI-driven deepfake fraud, where scammers impersonate officials using fake voices and images. Consumer knowledge gaps in AI and digital literacy also contribute to vulnerability.
Chaichana highlighted the scams requiring special attention this year, including:
At the same time, ETDA continues to advance efforts to make online transactions via Thai digital platforms safer and more trustworthy. The agency is accelerating collaborative regulatory mechanisms with other relevant supervisory bodies, as well as public and private sector organisations and digital platform providers, under existing regulations and guidelines. Key resources already in place include a guide for verifying and authenticating user identities when registering on digital platforms, a guide for managing online advertising on digital platforms, and a guide for ensuring that products sold on digital platforms meet required standards.
New regulations have also been introduced to cover both online marketplaces and ride-sharing platforms, setting out additional responsibilities for platforms and providing a structured framework for self-regulation.
ETDA is also promoting the “DPS Trust Every Click” campaign, which creates a forum for stakeholders to exchange perspectives, raise awareness, and collaboratively develop mechanisms to foster a safe digital ecosystem.
Furthermore, ETDA is expanding the application of its regulations and guides under the DPS law to strengthen platform oversight mechanisms in which all stakeholders can participate. The agency is also working to enhance digital literacy nationwide, educating all groups of citizens to recognise and respond to online threats through field activities with partners and widely accessible public awareness campaigns.