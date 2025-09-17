Online complaints surge to 27,000 in eight months, e-commerce and illegal websites top the list

The Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) has revealed that online scams continue to pose a major challenge for Thailand, particularly as digital channels become increasingly accessible and convenient, creating opportunities for fraudsters to exploit consumers.

Data from ETDA’s 1212 Online Consumer Assistance and Complaint Centre shows that in the first eight months of 2025 (January-August), a total of 27,332 complaints were filed through the centre’s channels.

The top five categories of complaints were: