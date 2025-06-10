ETDA launches new free course to teach people to create and protect digital identity

The Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) has trialled a new course, which will soon be available to Thai citizens free of charge, teaching them how to understand and manage their digital identity.

The ETDA announced that the new online course, Digital Identity for People, will soon be open for public registration.

The course was trialled on June 4 with a group of students from Thonburi Commerce College. During the test-run, experts observed the course and provided feedback on how to improve and tailor it to learners of various age groups, the ETDA added.