ETDA launches new free course to teach people to create and protect digital identity

The Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) has trialled a new course, which will soon be available to Thai citizens free of charge, teaching them how to understand and manage their digital identity.
The ETDA announced that the new online course, Digital Identity for People, will soon be open for public registration.
The course was trialled on June 4 with a group of students from Thonburi Commerce College. During the test-run, experts observed the course and provided feedback on how to improve and tailor it to learners of various age groups, the ETDA added.
The course will cover seven key topics:
ETDA Director-General Dr Chaichana Mitrphan stated that the course aims to enhance Thais’ digital skills, enabling them to keep up with new technologies and remain competitive.
He noted that the course was developed following the success of the previous ETDA Digital Citizen Plus (EDC Plus) programme, which has trained over 85,000 learners in the past two years.
Dr Mitrphan also mentioned that those interested in taking the online EDC Plus course could access it through the DSD Online Training system of the Department of Skill Development.