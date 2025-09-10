Anutin announces new Commerce Minister, emphasising e-commerce and economic growth

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Wednesday introduced Suphajee Suthumpun, Executive Director and Group CEO of Dusit Thani, as the new Commerce Minister during a press briefing at the Bhumjaithai Party headquarters.

Anutin expressed his confidence that Suphajee, a seasoned professional, would play a pivotal role in advancing Thailand’s economic goals, particularly in e-commerce and trade, while ensuring that the country's economic development continues smoothly.

Anutin mentioned that, under the leadership of Ekniti Nitithanprapas, the new Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, the government would continue focusing on economic growth while also tackling ongoing economic challenges.

“We want to ensure that the public’s benefit is the top priority. We have asked Suphajee to use her considerable experience in managing large-scale organisations to help develop the nation,” Anutin stated.