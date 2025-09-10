Anutin announces new Commerce Minister, emphasising e-commerce and economic growth

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Wednesday introduced Suphajee Suthumpun, Executive Director and Group CEO of Dusit Thani, as the new Commerce Minister during a press briefing at the Bhumjaithai Party headquarters.
Anutin expressed his confidence that Suphajee, a seasoned professional, would play a pivotal role in advancing Thailand’s economic goals, particularly in e-commerce and trade, while ensuring that the country's economic development continues smoothly.
Anutin mentioned that, under the leadership of Ekniti Nitithanprapas, the new Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, the government would continue focusing on economic growth while also tackling ongoing economic challenges.
“We want to ensure that the public’s benefit is the top priority. We have asked Suphajee to use her considerable experience in managing large-scale organisations to help develop the nation,” Anutin stated.
Suphajee, in her statement, expressed her commitment to working diligently during her time in office, even with the challenges ahead. "I will bring all my experience to the table to help our economy recover quickly and work with everyone to ensure that under the leadership of our Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, we can achieve our economic goals," she added.
Regarding the government's plan to revive the "Khon La Khrueng" (Let’s Go Halves) scheme, Ekniti shared his thoughts, drawing from his experience in the Ministry of Finance, where he already understands the mechanisms behind such initiatives. He said that preparations have already been made for the policy, but specific details are pending the Royal Approval. This is in line with the Prime Minister’s instructions, focusing on prioritising national interests in the process.
He further emphasised that, although time is limited, the country’s economic recovery must be ensured, keeping both short-term and long-term goals in mind, which is the approach the Prime Minister has asked them to follow.
Anutin, in his closing remarks, also addressed the list of the new Cabinet (Anutin 1), stating that the Prime Minister's Secretariat has already received the full list. He added, "So far, so good."
Once everything is finalised, he will convene a meeting with the relevant agencies to ensure all opinions are aligned. The information will be complete and will be submitted for Royal Approval as soon as possible.
Regarding ministers who may face issues, Anutin affirmed that no ministers have been rejected yet. He further clarified that after the finalised list, the Prime Minister's Secretary will gather and summarise all necessary details, and the process will be expedited as soon as possible.