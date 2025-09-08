Dusit Thani CEO Suphajee Suthumpun Accepts Cabinet Post

Suphajee Suthumpun, the Executive Director and Group CEO of Dusit Thani, has accepted Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's invitation to become the new Minister of Commerce.

Her acceptance, confirmed in a statement today, follows earlier reports that the Bhumjaithai Party had approached her for the role after the previous candidate, Jatuporn Buruspat, was dropped from the cabinet lineup.

In her statement to Thansettakij on Monday, Suphajee said the Prime Minister had personally called her to offer the position.

"I decided to accept the position because I believe the country needs capable people to work at this time; we cannot let it be left in a vacuum," she stated.

Describing the role as short-term but "very meaningful," she noted that a long-term commitment would not have been possible.

She added that she would first discuss the ministry's mission with the Prime Minister before beginning her duties.