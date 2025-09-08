Dusit Thani CEO Suphajee Suthumpun Accepts Cabinet Post

Suphajee Suthumpun, the Executive Director and Group CEO of Dusit Thani, has accepted Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's invitation to become the new Minister of Commerce.
Her acceptance, confirmed in a statement today, follows earlier reports that the Bhumjaithai Party had approached her for the role after the previous candidate, Jatuporn Buruspat, was dropped from the cabinet lineup.
In her statement to Thansettakij on Monday, Suphajee said the Prime Minister had personally called her to offer the position.
"I decided to accept the position because I believe the country needs capable people to work at this time; we cannot let it be left in a vacuum," she stated.
Describing the role as short-term but "very meaningful," she noted that a long-term commitment would not have been possible.
She added that she would first discuss the ministry's mission with the Prime Minister before beginning her duties.
Suphajee, known by her nickname Taem, is a highly respected figure in the Thai business community.
Her distinguished career includes more than two decades at IBM, where she was the first woman to be appointed General Manager of the company in Thailand.
She holds a bachelor's degree from Thammasat University and a master's in business administration from Northrop University in the United States.
In 2016, she was appointed CEO of Dusit International and also serves as an independent director at Kasikornbank. She has two children and is the older sister of Dhanawat Suthumpun, the Managing Director of Microsoft Thailand.
In related news, Borwornsak Uwanno, a former member of the Constitution Drafting Committee, has also accepted the position of Deputy Prime Minister for Legal Affairs.
According to reports, Prime Minister Anutin held a successful discussion with Borwornsak earlier today to finalise his appointment.
The new "Anutin 1" cabinet will reportedly include six non-politician ministers, covering the key portfolios of Finance, Commerce, Energy, Foreign Affairs, Defence, and Justice.