Dusit Thani CEO reaffirms business continuity amid shareholder conflict, assures no change in management structure

The CEO of Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT), Suphajee Suthumpun, has confirmed that the company will continue operating according to its existing business plans, despite internal conflict among major shareholders. She emphasized that there has been no change in the company’s governance or executive decision-making structure.

Suphajee issued a statement to clarify the situation and alleviate concerns among investors, business partners, and stakeholders. She reassured the public that the company remains fully operational and is moving forward with its strategic plans as scheduled. Details can be summarized as follows:



No Changes in Management Structure

Dusit Thani affirms that there have been no changes to the company's board of directors or executive team. Operations are continuing without disruption.