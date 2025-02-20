Chiang Mai\'s Dusit D2 Hotel ceases operations after 18 years

The Dusit D2 Chiang Mai, a landmark hotel in the city, has announced its closure, prompting sadness amongst locals and visitors. The hotel officially closed its doors on Thursday.
A statement posted on the hotel's Facebook page read: "After 18 vibrant years, dusitD2 Chiang Mai has closed its doors. We're filled with gratitude for the memories and the connections we've made. Experience the next chapter of Dusit at Dusit Princess Chiang Mai, and our other locations around the globe."
Formerly known as the Chiang Inn Hotel, the Dusit D2 was a prominent fixture on Night Bazaar Road. Designed by National Artist Chulathat Kitibutr in 2004, the hotel's striking architecture made it a well-known landmark.
The Chiang Inn Hotel originally opened in 1974 on land owned by the Kitibutr family, a long-established business dynasty in Chiang Mai. The Dusit Thani Group acquired the property in 2005, rebranding it as the Dusit D2.
The closure comes despite a booming Thai tourism industry, highlighting the continuing struggles of many Thai hotel operators still reeling from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, another iconic Chiang Mai hotel, the Lotus Pang Suan Kaew, also announced its closure after 33 years in business.