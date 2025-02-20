Chiang Mai\'s Dusit D2 Hotel ceases operations after 18 years

The Dusit D2 Chiang Mai, a landmark hotel in the city, has announced its closure, prompting sadness amongst locals and visitors. The hotel officially closed its doors on Thursday.

A statement posted on the hotel's Facebook page read: "After 18 vibrant years, dusitD2 Chiang Mai has closed its doors. We're filled with gratitude for the memories and the connections we've made. Experience the next chapter of Dusit at Dusit Princess Chiang Mai, and our other locations around the globe."



