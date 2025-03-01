Thailand\'s tourism sector faces watershed moment

Thailand's vibrant tourism industry is facing a critical juncture as it grapples with impending European Union (EU) environmental regulations.

With a 2026 deadline looming, businesses across the sector are being urged to adopt sustainable practices rapidly or risk being marginalised on the global stage.

The pressure stems from the EU's Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), which mandates that all businesses operating within the bloc ensure their supply chains adhere to stringent environmental and human-rights standards.

This directive represents a significant shift in global commerce, requiring Thai tourism operators to vet their partnerships with European tour operators, travel agencies, and hotel chains diligently.

Failure to comply could result in the loss of lucrative European partnerships, a severe blow to Thailand’s competitive edge. With modern travellers increasingly prioritising sustainability, the message is clear: Thai businesses must adapt or fall behind.

Navigating a Complex Regulatory Landscape

Jutamas Wisansing, an expert in sustainable tourism, emphasises that the industry is navigating a complex regulatory landscape. Six key international agreements are driving this change: the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Paris Agreement, the UNWTO Global Code of Ethics for Tourism, Agenda 21 for Culture, ISO 14001, and the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).

