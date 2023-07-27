Dusit International launches 'Tree of Life’ sustainability programme

Hotels and business units are awarded “Tree of Life” leaves based on their level of achievement. Dusit properties that exceed the compulsory criteria outlined in mandatory level one are eligible to move up the levels.

“Implementing the ‘Tree of Life’ programme is not only a strategic move but also a reflection of our deep-rooted values as a company,” said Suphajee Suthumpun, Group CEO, Dusit International.

“By aligning with global sustainable development goals and industry-specific targets, we aim to lead by example, inspire change within our industry, and leave a positive and lasting impact on the communities where we operate. The 'Tree of Life' programme serves as a catalyst for transformative action, ensuring that our properties operate in harmony with the environment, foster the well-being of our guests and employees, and make a meaningful difference in the world.”

The programme will be closely monitored and supported by Dusit International’s dedicated Sustainability Committee, which is led by Suthumpun. This committee will play a vital role in overseeing the implementation and progress of the programme, conducting regular audits to assess compliance, and identifying areas for improvement. Furthermore, the Sustainability Committee will proactively develop and roll out new policies and procedures to ensure the programme remains dynamic, responsive, and aligned with emerging global standards and best practices, he said.

"Through the ‘Tree of Life’ programme, our hotels and resorts will embark on a transformative journey that intertwines sustainability with the very fabric of our operations. Our leaf-based system serves as a symbol of reassurance, ensuring guests can easily determine the transformative impact their choices make," said Gilles Cretallaz, chief operating officer, Dusit International.

Dusit’s strategy for sustainable business is aligned with the four pillars of Dusit Graciousness Service (personalised and gracious), Well-Being (delivering wellness experiences beyond the spa), Locality (uniquely linking guests with the local community), and Sustainability (social, economic, and environmental).

In 2022, Dusit Hotels and Resorts became the first hotel chain in Thailand to source 100% organic jasmine rice at all of its properties throughout the kingdom. By directly purchasing from small-scale farms in northeastern Thailand, Dusit not only provides nutritional benefits to its guests, customers, and employees, but also generates sustainable income for the communities it supports, Cretallaz said. The company also began procuring cage-free eggs for six of its hotels, with plans to implement similar projects as it further enhances its supply chain management this year, he added.