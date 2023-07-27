CKPower, making Thaipat’s ESG100 list for two years straight, reveals 5-year strategic plan toward sustainability

“It’s a cause for celebration that our performance has had a proud consequence given an evaluation by Thaipat Institute, where CK Power PLC has been picked as one of ESG100 companies in 2023 in the energy and utilities sector. It’s the second consecutive year (2022-2023) that we achieved the feat. They picked us out of 888 listed companies. As for the criteria used in the evaluation, they use ESG analysis coupled with financial data to evaluate our ESG-related as well as financial performances as our growth is on an upward trend as we move toward Net Zero Emissions 2050,” said Mr. Thanawat.

Dr. Pipat Yodprudtikan, Chairman, Thaipat Institute, said, “We congratulate CKPower on their selection to the ESG100 list as one of only eight firms in the energy and utilities sector where a total of 67 companies are listed on the Stock Market of Thailand. It’s a testament to the company’s consistently outstanding ESG performance. They have conducted studies to create added value for concerned stakeholders through REC system (Renewable Energy Certificate) as a mechanism to combat climate change and achieve SDG 7 goal of providing access to affordable and clean energy.”

CKPower aims to increase its installed capacity to 4,800 megawatts by 2024, of which 95% will be based on renewables, from the current installed capacity 3,627 megawatts, of which 93% is based on renewables. All of its new installed capacity will come from renewables, including solar, water and wind energy. Also, all of its new investments will use renewables to generate electricity.

In March 2023, CK Power PLC maintained its A rating with “Stable” tendency from TRIS Rating, reflecting the rating agency’s forecast that CKPower’s power plants will be able to operate as planned, ensuring a stable cash flow from the investments.