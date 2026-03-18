Thailand and Japan Strengthen Ties to Propel National Space Industry and EEC Spaceport

MHESI by GISTDA and Japan’s METI unite to develop a domestic spaceport and satellite constellation in the EEC, transitioning Thailand from a user to a space creator.
The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA), under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), is set to revolutionise Thailand’s aerospace sector through a high-level strategic partnership with Japan.
Scheduled for 16–17 March 2026, the “JAPAN THAILAND SPACE INDUSTRY FORUM," organized by the Embassy of Japan in Thailand, brought together public and private stakeholders from both nations to drive a commercial space strategy.
The initiative focuses on two critical pillars: the development of a domestic “Spaceport” and the establishment of a “Thailand Earth Observation Satellite Constellation”.
Dr Pakorn Apaphant, executive director of GISTDA, stated that this forum builds upon strategic discussions held with the Japanese Ambassador late last year.
The primary objective is to enhance Thailand’s competitive edge in "industries of the future," including smart agriculture, maritime logistics, and disaster management.
“This collaboration marks a significant milestone proving that Thailand is no longer merely a user of space technology,” Dr Pakorn remarked. “We are ascending to become a key player in the global space supply chain, supported by a formidable partner like Japan”.
The forum is expected to lead to a formal Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) between Thailand’s MHESI (via GISTDA) and Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).
The two-day event commenced on 16 March at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok, with a deep dive into satellite constellation technology and an analysis of Thailand’s infrastructure readiness.
On 17 March, Thai and Japanese delegations conducted a site survey in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), focusing on U-Tapao International Airport and the coastal areas of Sattahip, Chonburi. These locations are being scouted as high-potential sites for a spaceport capable of both horizontal and vertical launches.
The delegation also visited the Space Krenovation Park (SKP) in Si Racha to inspect the National Assembly Integrated and Test Centre (NAIT) and the Space Technology Research Centre (S-TREC), the kingdom’s most advanced hubs for satellite development and high-level aerospace research.
By attracting investment into the EEC and fostering high-skilled employment through knowledge transfer, this partnership aims to stimulate the New S-Curve economy.
The integration of satellite data is expected to transform traditional sectors, ensuring digital security and cementing Thailand’s role as a "creator" within the international space industry.
Building on this momentum, Dr Pakorn extended an invitation to the third Thailand Space Expo 2026, a premier international event for space technology, business, and industry.
Following the overwhelming success of last year’s event, which attracted over 7,000 visitors, this year’s expo will be held from 28 to 31 October at ICONSIAM.
"This year is set to be more exceptional than ever," Dr Pakorn noted. "In addition to international exhibitions from organisations worldwide, we will host the Global Moon Village and sessions dedicated to space exploration. Furthermore, in collaboration with Japan, we are proud to host APRSAF, the most prestigious annual international space conference in the Asia-Pacific."
Dr Pakorn emphasised that the expo presents a vital opportunity for scientists, students, and investors to discover the significance of the space economy.
"I invite everyone to join us and explore these transformative opportunities. The event is free of charge and open to all who are interested in the future of space," he concluded.
The Thailand Space Expo 2026 (TSX2026) will serve as a focal point for this burgeoning industry, staged at ICONSIAM, Bangkok, from 28 to 31 October 2026. Organised by GISTDA, the event is held in conjunction with the 10th Global Moon Village Workshop & Symposium and the 32nd Asia-Pacific Regional Space Agency Forum (APRSAF).
By bringing together global industry leaders and innovators, the expo aims to highlight groundbreaking advancements in geoinformatics and foster international collaboration within the rapidly expanding space sector.
Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with cutting-edge innovations through keynote seminars, interactive workshops, and dedicated business matching sessions.
Beyond commercial prospects, the event is designed to inspire the next generation of professionals by showcasing the transformative power of space technology in fields such as telecommunications and disaster management.
Registration for the expo is set to open shortly, providing a premier platform for participants to expand their networks and explore new investment opportunities.