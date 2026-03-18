Thailand and Japan Strengthen Ties to Propel National Space Industry and EEC Spaceport

MHESI by GISTDA and Japan’s METI unite to develop a domestic spaceport and satellite constellation in the EEC, transitioning Thailand from a user to a space creator.

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA), under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), is set to revolutionise Thailand’s aerospace sector through a high-level strategic partnership with Japan.

Scheduled for 16–17 March 2026, the “JAPAN THAILAND SPACE INDUSTRY FORUM," organized by the Embassy of Japan in Thailand, brought together public and private stakeholders from both nations to drive a commercial space strategy.

The initiative focuses on two critical pillars: the development of a domestic “Spaceport” and the establishment of a “Thailand Earth Observation Satellite Constellation”.

Dr Pakorn Apaphant, executive director of GISTDA, stated that this forum builds upon strategic discussions held with the Japanese Ambassador late last year.

The primary objective is to enhance Thailand’s competitive edge in "industries of the future," including smart agriculture, maritime logistics, and disaster management.