European heatwave prompts emergency measures across continent

Several European countries are facing a severe heatwave spreading across a wide area, sending temperatures close to record highs and prompting governments and local authorities to step up measures to protect public health amid concerns over economic impacts and the growing risk of extreme weather intensified by climate change.

France is among the worst-hit countries, with 35 of its 96 departments expected on Sunday to be placed under the highest-level, or “red”, heatwave alert.

Temperatures in many areas from the southwest, through Paris, to Burgundy are forecast to reach 39-40 degrees Celsius, with some places possibly reaching 41 degrees Celsius.

After an emergency government meeting, French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced a ban on alcohol consumption in public areas during the Fête de la Musique, the annual music festival, as well as other public events in the 35 areas under red alert, to prevent health risks from extreme heat.

Paris authorities, meanwhile, ordered public parks to remain open 24 hours a day so people could use them as places to rest and escape the heat.