Legoland Shanghai Thronged on Opening Day, Defying Heatwave

Despite a scorching heatwave, thousands of tourists and local residents flocked to the official opening of China's first Legoland resort in Shanghai on Saturday.
Visitors braved temperatures high enough to trigger an orange weather alert – the second-highest in China's warning system – to experience the park, which features over 85 million Lego bricks forming countless structures.
Entry tickets for the new resort, primarily designed for families with children aged between two and twelve, quickly sold out. Eager crowds queued for a chance to enjoy more than 75 rides, performances, and attractions spread across its expansive 300,000 square metres.
"The enthusiasm of the staff here made us feel like the heat was manageable, and we absolutely loved today's opening ceremony gift," said Cathy Yin, a 40-year-old Shanghai resident, referring to the wearable Lego mitts distributed to attendees. "We came especially for this."
Lego enthusiasts travelled from across China to be in Shanghai for the grand opening, leading to a significant surge in hotel bookings, according to local media reports.
Niels B. Christiansen, CEO of the Lego Group, stated that the resort would be "an integral part" of Lego's presence in China and would "contribute to the economic vitality of Shanghai."
The strong turnout at Legoland highlights a noteworthy resilience in experience-focused spending among Chinese consumers, even as the wider economy grapples with sluggish consumer demand.
According to a McKinsey study, China remains the second-largest market globally for the theme park business.
Several visitors interviewed by Reuters confirmed they had already purchased an annual pass, having attended the soft opening on June 20.
Even the extreme heat, remarked 30-year-old visitor Tao Xiaoqing, "didn’t stop me from coming" to the opening day.
Shanghai's meteorological observatory warned that maximum temperatures in the city's central and western areas were expected to exceed 37 degrees Celsius today, with other forecasters cautioning that parts of China's eastern and central provinces are bracing for temperatures above 40°C.
"It’s really hot, but it’s still a lot of fun here," commented nine-year-old Rocky Xu.
While most visitors expressed positive sentiments, one individual did voice a complaint to Reuters regarding the poor organisation of the long queues outside the venue.
Park staff were seen distributing bottles of water to visitors, and one person reportedly received medical attention for heatstroke.
"Even though the sun is strong, there are plenty of air-conditioned areas and water stations inside the park, so it’s still quite comfortable for a visit," said 28-year-old Shanghai resident Charlie Chen.
Legoland Shanghai is operated by a joint venture between Merlin Entertainments, which manages Legoland parks worldwide, and the Shanghai Jinshan District local government.