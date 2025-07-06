Legoland Shanghai Thronged on Opening Day, Defying Heatwave

Despite a scorching heatwave, thousands of tourists and local residents flocked to the official opening of China's first Legoland resort in Shanghai on Saturday.

Visitors braved temperatures high enough to trigger an orange weather alert – the second-highest in China's warning system – to experience the park, which features over 85 million Lego bricks forming countless structures.

Entry tickets for the new resort, primarily designed for families with children aged between two and twelve, quickly sold out. Eager crowds queued for a chance to enjoy more than 75 rides, performances, and attractions spread across its expansive 300,000 square metres.

"The enthusiasm of the staff here made us feel like the heat was manageable, and we absolutely loved today's opening ceremony gift," said Cathy Yin, a 40-year-old Shanghai resident, referring to the wearable Lego mitts distributed to attendees. "We came especially for this."

Lego enthusiasts travelled from across China to be in Shanghai for the grand opening, leading to a significant surge in hotel bookings, according to local media reports.

