\"Junglia Okinawa\" Theme Park shown to press

Spanning about 60 hectares, the theme park, located between the city of Nago and the village of Nakijin, was built under the concept of nature and luxury.
Its symbol, the Junglia Tree, is 14.5 metres in height and 12 metres in diameter, featuring signature trees of Okinawa, such as banyan trees and Erythrina variegata.
Another highlight is Infinity Spa, where visitors can enjoy a breathtaking view of beautiful forests and the sky.
Junglia Okinawa also features a zip line that allows visitors to glide through nature and an attraction that makes them feel as if a dinosaur is chasing them.
At the Tropical Oasis restaurant, located next to the spa facility, meals packed with Okinawan ingredients will be served.
