Japan\'s Ishiba seeks probe on high prices at 1st rice meeting

Urging agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi to launch the probe, Ishiba requested that his government also consider short-term and medium- to long-term measures to tackle the rising prices.

A key issue in future discussions at the ministerial council will be how to optimise rice distribution. Another point is whether members will decide on radical reform to agricultural policies, including a change to the rice production adjustments still in place even after the government scrapped its policy on rice paddy acreage cuts, or "gentan."

Speaking to reporters after Thursday's meeting, Koizumi said, "We'll be able to come up with medium- to long-term policies through the investigation."