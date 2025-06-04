Uncertainties over Trump Tariffs extremely strong: BOJ Ueda

Since then, there have been some positive developments on the trade front, especially the US and Chinese governments agreeing to reduce tariffs.

Still, Ueda said that "there remains high uncertainty regarding economic activity and prices at home and abroad."



Despite that, Ueda said that "nascent developments" toward achieving the BOJ's 2 pct price target have steadily gained momentum."



"Japan's economy will be able to withstand such downward pressure" from the Trump tariffs, he said. "The mechanism by which wages and prices rise moderately in interaction with each other will not be interrupted."

