Noto Quake Liquefaction hampering land boundary redrawing

The local governments of Ishikawa, Uchinada and Kahoku believe that the boundaries should be established under the postliquefaction situation. They urged the country to allow land registration based on the results of a cadastral survey to remeasure the area and replot the boundary location for each plot of land.



On the other hand, the central government upholds a Supreme Court ruling that legal land boundaries cannot be changed just with an agreement by relevant landowners.



For drawing new boundaries in areas that went through significant land movements, the central government thinks it necessary for landowners to carry out parcel subdivision or consolidation, in which land is divided up or transferred among the owners for fresh registration, or for local governments to undertake property rezoning in such areas.



Both options pose heavy burdens to residents and procedural difficulties. The local governments are negative about the options, saying that five to ten years would pass without progress on establishing the revised land boundaries.



In the past, the central government made an exception to its policy, holding that boundaries based on land registrations should not be altered.