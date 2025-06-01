Earthquake-hit Myanmar invite foreign investor for rebuilding

Roads, bridges, schools, monasteries, farmland and factories were destroyed when the 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck the South-East Asian nation on March 28.
State Administration Council Chairman Senior General Min Aung Hlaing announced strategic plans to channel further humanitarian aid to affected victims and quickly reboot the country’s faltering economy.
"Rebuilding means not only repairing the damaged buildings and making efforts to ensure economic recovery, but also building a secure and safe nation in the future.
"We want the support of the regional and international partners. And we also want to invite them to invest in the new vision of Myanmar,” said Min Aung Hlaing, reported the state media, The Global New Light of Myanmar.
He was speaking at the "Rebuilding Myanmar: Post-Earthquake Economic Recovery" in Nay Pyi Taw on Friday.
About 3,700 people lost their lives, and 5,104 others were injured in the natural disaster.
Bernama
The Star
Asia News Network