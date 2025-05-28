Air Force deploys two F-16s to intercept Myanmar bombing plane Near Tak

The Royal Thai Air Force flew two F-16 MCU fighter jets to warn a Myanmar bombing plane not to intrude into Thai territory near Tak’s Prop Phra district on Wednesday afternoon.

After detecting a Myanmar Yak-130 aircraft flying near the border opposite Ban Moker Thai in Tambon Valley of Prop Phra, the two F-16 jets were immediately dispatched to send a stern warning to the bomber.

Security sources said the Yak-130 dropped four bombs on a base of the Karen National Liberation Army near the Thai border in Myawaddy. The bombed site was approximately one kilometre from the Thai border.