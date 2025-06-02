Myanmar military extends ceasefire until June 30 for earthquake recovery and election preparations

The military had previously declared a temporary suspension of offensive operations from May 6 to May 31, 2025, to facilitate rapid rescue and rehabilitation efforts in areas affected by the devastating Mandalay earthquake.
The statement noted that the government is currently intensively engaged in rebuilding government offices, restoring the lives and properties of affected citizens, and repairing infrastructure in earthquake-hit regions. International aid efforts are also underway.
Similarly, the statement emphasised that the state is preparing to hold a free, fair, and multiparty democratic general election by the constitution within this year. It stressed the need for stability and peace across all regions to ensure that all eligible citizens can freely exercise their voting rights during the election period.
Therefore, to accelerate reconstruction and rehabilitation in earthquake-affected areas, ensure the successful holding of a free and fair multiparty democratic election, promote the interests of the nation and its people more swiftly, and achieve lasting and genuine peace, the military has extended the temporary ceasefire period from June 1 to June 30, 2025, prioritizing stability and tranquility.
The statement also warned that during the declared ceasefire period, ethnic armed groups and other armed organisations must refrain from disrupting or damaging public communication routes, harming the lives and property of civilians, attacking security outposts or headquarters of law enforcement personnel, and engaging in activities that undermine peace, such as mobilising forces, military preparations, or territorial expansion.
Should such actions occur, the military will take necessary measures to protect the public and respond accordingly, as stated in the announcement by the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network