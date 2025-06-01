Myanmar, Thai firm sign exploration deal for Mottama offshore block Min Ye Thu project

Union Minister U Ko Ko Lwin said that " The Ministry of Energy is committed to exploring, drilling, producing and exploiting oil and gas to meet the country’s energy needs and increase national revenue. We are continuously working to increase production. Most countries in the world still rely on natural gas, which is a clean energy source. The demand for natural gas has increased significantly.

Our country has sufficient natural gas reserves and needs to systematically extract and use them. The current large offshore projects are naturally decreasing in production, and the completion of the projects is approaching.

Therefore, we are planning to explore, drill and produce oil and natural gas in blocks with good potential. We are very proud to have successfully signed the Mottama Offshore Block M-10. This will provide benefits such as increased investment in oil and natural gas exploration, drilling and production, increased foreign exchange earnings, creation of local job opportunities, and meeting the domestic demand for oil and natural gas from one source. "

He urged the respective parties to work hard to achieve the project target of producing the first natural gas by 2028, and thanked all the related ministries, staff from Gulf Petroleum Myanmar Co., Ltd. and the Ministry of Energy for their cooperation in signing the contract.