4.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Chiang Mai

A light earthquake measuring 4.5 magnitude struck Phrao district in Chiang Mai on Monday afternoon, the Meteorological Department reported.
According to the department’s Earthquake Observation Division, the tremor occurred at 14:07 in Tambon Mae Pang of Phrao district.
The epicentre was located one kilometre deep, at latitude 19.175° North and longitude 99.189° East.
Residents in Lamphun, Phayao, Lampang, and Chiang Mai reported feeling mild tremors. No damage or injuries were reported.
The Department of Mineral Resources has not yet issued an official statement regarding the quake.