4.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Chiang Mai

A light earthquake measuring 4.5 magnitude struck Phrao district in Chiang Mai on Monday afternoon, the Meteorological Department reported.

According to the department’s Earthquake Observation Division, the tremor occurred at 14:07 in Tambon Mae Pang of Phrao district.

The epicentre was located one kilometre deep, at latitude 19.175° North and longitude 99.189° East.

Residents in Lamphun, Phayao, Lampang, and Chiang Mai reported feeling mild tremors. No damage or injuries were reported.