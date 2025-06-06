Japanese startup fails in moon landing again

The vehicle was scheduled to land on the moon shortly past 4 a.m. Friday Japan time, but communication with the lander was disrupted immediately before the planned landing, ispace said.

"It is currently assumed that the lander likely performed a hard landing on the lunar surface," it said in a statement.

The second lunar lander of ispace was launched on Jan. 15 on the Falcon 9 rocket of US spacecraft manufacturer SpaceX. The Japanese company aimed to be the first private Asian firm to succeed in a lunar landing. The firm's first lunar lander failed in its landing attempt after it was launched in December 2022.